PayPay Securities Corp Purchases 69 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 130.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 2.1% of PayPay Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

