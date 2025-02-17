PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Holdings Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 5.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,839,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,496,115,000 after buying an additional 8,604,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PG&E by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,953,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,093,000 after buying an additional 5,191,463 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PG&E by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,846,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,824,000 after buying an additional 2,936,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,837,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,960,000 after purchasing an additional 536,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,255,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,835 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at $30,168,186.52. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

