Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,260 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $19,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,829,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,006,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pinterest by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,807,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pinterest by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,266,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $118,733.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,491.84. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,157 shares of company stock valued at $589,131. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PINS opened at $38.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

