Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Up 17.6% – Should You Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 1,147,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the average daily volume of 223,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Power Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.06 million, a P/E ratio of -146.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

