Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 17.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.6% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 1,147,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the average daily volume of 223,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.06 million, a P/E ratio of -146.11 and a beta of 0.83.
About Power Metals
Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.
