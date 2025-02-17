Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Stock Price Down 18.5% – What’s Next?

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 244,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 89,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Prosper Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Prosper Gold Company Profile

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

