QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Holdings Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 2.6 %

QDEL stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 66.25%. Analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QuidelOrtho

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,260,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $291,667,061.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian J. Blaser bought 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $249,886.86. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.