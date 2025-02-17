Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Swedbank AB increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,338,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,394,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 202,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $2,510,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $186.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.37 and its 200-day moving average is $176.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.