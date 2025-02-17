Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 13% – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 758,729,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 947% from the average daily volume of 72,461,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.14.

Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

