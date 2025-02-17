Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 13% – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 758,729,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 947% from the average daily volume of 72,461,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.14.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.