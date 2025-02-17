Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 13% – Should You Sell?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) traded down 13% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 758,729,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 947% from the average session volume of 72,461,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Trading Down 13.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.14.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
