Savant Capital LLC Acquires 921 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 262.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 6,690.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,314.58. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CF opened at $82.45 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

