Savant Capital LLC Has $423,000 Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $189.08 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average is $181.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

