Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vistra by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,577,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $167.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.55. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $199.84.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at $51,352,424.58. This represents a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $2,795,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,100 shares of company stock worth $55,087,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.64.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

