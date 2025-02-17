Savant Capital LLC Takes $503,000 Position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF (BATS:OCTU)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF (BATS:OCTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.
Separately, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,945,000.
AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF Price Performance
BATS:OCTU opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF (BATS:OCTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.