Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $16,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after buying an additional 145,444 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after purchasing an additional 242,179 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,309.12. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $121.06 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.54.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.