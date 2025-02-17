Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Shares Down 14.1% – Should You Sell?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.1% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 139,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 141,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.
Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile
Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
