Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading Down 14.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) were down 14.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 139,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 141,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Stellar AfricaGold Trading Down 14.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

