Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,175,000 after acquiring an additional 966,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,929,000 after acquiring an additional 896,263 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4,834.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 625,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 612,535 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393,181 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 337,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $105.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

