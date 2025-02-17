Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Doximity were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Doximity by 441.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $77.13 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

