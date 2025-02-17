Stephens Inc. AR Has $260,000 Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BROS. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Dutch Bros by 2.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $81.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.26, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

