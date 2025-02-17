Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,457,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

XOM stock opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.70.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

