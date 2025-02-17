T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,169,000 after acquiring an additional 231,286 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.1 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $107.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.49 and a 52 week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

