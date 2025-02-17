Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.8% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $521,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $355.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

