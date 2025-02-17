Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $355.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $406.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

