Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 416.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

TSLA opened at $355.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

