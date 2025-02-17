Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $130,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $355.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.31 and its 200-day moving average is $308.24.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

