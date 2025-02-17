Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,469,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,473,008,000 after purchasing an additional 828,308 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,328,884,000 after purchasing an additional 301,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,093 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $355.84 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $406.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

