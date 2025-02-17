Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Tesla were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $355.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

