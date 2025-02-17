UBS Group Raises GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $225.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $172.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

GDDY stock opened at $182.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.30. GoDaddy has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $98,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,525.17. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $623,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,572,778.10. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,650. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,549,000 after buying an additional 147,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,808,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,778,000 after buying an additional 395,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,245,000 after buying an additional 90,810 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after buying an additional 3,356,678 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,122,000 after buying an additional 304,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

