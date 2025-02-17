Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 18,370 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ITT alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of ITT by 232.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $147.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.01 and a 52-week high of $161.13.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITT. Citigroup cut their target price on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.