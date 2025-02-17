Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 127,058 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,542,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.