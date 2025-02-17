Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,235 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.10% of Dynex Capital worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DX. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 35.65%. Analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.45%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

