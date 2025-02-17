Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 101.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 365.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Moderna by 19.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $32.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.59. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

