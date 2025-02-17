Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.95.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $105.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.85. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,196.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,871 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,333. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

