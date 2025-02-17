Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $95.01 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.70.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

