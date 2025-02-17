Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,946 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Kroger by 1,628.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kroger from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $65.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 16,932 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $1,040,302.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,366.08. This trade represents a 23.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $1,167,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,361.80. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,923. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

