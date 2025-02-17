Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.77% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 14,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth $138,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE:ARI opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 46.13 and a current ratio of 46.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.74. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.69%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

