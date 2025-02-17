Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.98 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Balchem worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 642.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $164.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $137.69 and a 12-month high of $186.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.53.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

