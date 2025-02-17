Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Copart alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 1,737.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,200. This represents a 60.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813 in the last ninety days. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $59.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.