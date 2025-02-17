Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,857 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Best Buy by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $91.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.10. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 64.27%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,442.20. This represents a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

