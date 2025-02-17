Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

