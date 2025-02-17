Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 236,196 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236,196 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $77.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

