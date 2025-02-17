Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,006 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Aflac by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Aflac by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $103.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.17. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aflac from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at $23,018,701.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

