Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Aptiv by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $67.06 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

