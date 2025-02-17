Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 262.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 6,690.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,670. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

