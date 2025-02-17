Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,590.89. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.52.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $214.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.68. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

