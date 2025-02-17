Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 172.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 152,174 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average of $114.70. The firm has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

