Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,902 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,274 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $274.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.31, for a total value of $447,465.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,972,696.56. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 7,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $2,186,611.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,407 shares in the company, valued at $24,441,474.60. This trade represents a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,529 shares of company stock worth $95,595,712 over the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COIN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.17.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

