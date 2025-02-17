Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WYNN. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 10.4 %

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.89.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

