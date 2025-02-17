Wynn Resorts’ (WYNN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $380,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,965 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $269,308,000 after acquiring an additional 485,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $209,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,792 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $139,300,000 after buying an additional 228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,352,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

